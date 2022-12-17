Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said.

At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Following the shooting, traffic was diverted off of the interstate while police canvassed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police by phone at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous, according to ISP.