Driver Seriously Injured in Expressway Shooting on I-55

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the overnight hours on Interstate 55, Illinois State Police said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday on I-55 southbound south of Pulaski Avenue. According to police, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, causing the victim's vehicle to veer off the expressway and crash into the concrete median wall.

The vehicle then came to a rest on the left shoulder. The driver, a 30-year-old man, sustained gunshot injuries and was said to have life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers, a 23-year-old woman, and two men, both age 22, weren't injured, state police said.

As a result of the incident, the two left lanes were initially shut down at approximately 1:14 a.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, police shut all lanes down. Traffic resumed at 3:47 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.