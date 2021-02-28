Northwest Side

Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing SUV Into Home on NW Side

The driver of an SUV suffered serious injuries after the vehicle crashed into a home on Chicago's Northwest Side on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving a vehicle just before 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Austin Avenue when he went off the road and crashed into a home.

The SUV crashed into the basement of the building, according to authorities.

The man was taken to an area hospital in “red” (serious-to-critical) condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman inside the residence refused medical attention at the scene. According to fire officials, six individuals were displaced because of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

