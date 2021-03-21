Chicago Police

Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Utility Pole on South Lake Shore Drive

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after his car struck a utility pole on South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

At approximately 3:59 p.m., a Honda sedan crashed into a utility pole on Lake Shore Drive near South Mackinaw Avenue.

After being freed from the vehicle by first responders, the driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was said to be in critical condition, according to police.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

