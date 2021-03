A driver sustained serious injuries Sunday after the vehicle they were driving slammed into a Brighton Park building and landed in its basement, Chicago police said.

The incident was reported before 9 p.m. at Archer and Western avenues.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, authorities said.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.