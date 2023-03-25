west loop

Driver Runs Stop Sign, Kills Pedestrian in West Loop Hit-and-Run

By Mohammad Samra

A driver ran a stop sign and struck a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday in the West Loop, police said.

About 1:05 a.m., a witness saw the driver in a black Mercedes run a stop sign in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard and strike a 26-year-old man before continuing east on Washington, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west loop
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us