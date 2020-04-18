CTA Brown Line

Driver Refuses to Pull Over for Officers, Hits CTA Brown Line Train: Chicago Police

The incident happened after 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of North Albany Avenue

The driver of an SUV failed to stop for Chicago police officers and ended up hitting a CTA Brown Line train Saturday night in the city's East Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 8:22 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Albany, officers attempted to pull a vehicle over, but the driver continued on the road and struck the gate of the CTA Brown Line and then the train.

The driver and two others were taken to the hospital. Police haven't said if the other two individuals who were injured were in the vehicle or riding on the train.

CTA Brown Line service was suspended between Kimball and Southport as a result.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

CTA Brown Line
