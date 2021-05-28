lake shore drive

Driver Recounts Moment When Tree Fell on SUV on Lake Shore Drive

The heavily-trafficked roadway was closed northbound between Chicago and North Avenues.

Motorists were dealt an unexpected blow Friday afternoon as a tree fell on top of multiple vehicles on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago, shutting down northbound lanes of the roadway.

Preliminary information indicated the tree feel onto as many as four vehicles near Lake Shore Drive and Schiller, police said. Chicago fire officials said a "large healthy tree" hit just two cars, however.

Robert Cordt, one of the drivers whose SUV was struck, told NBC 5 he was heading northbound on the busy roadway when all of the sudden the tree came crashing down onto his hood and windshield.

"I saw it start to come down and grabbed as much break as I could and still would up hitting it," he said.

Cordt wasn't injured in the incident, however his car sustained heavy damage.

At least one other individual transported to an area hospital in good condition, fire officials said.

The heavily-trafficked roadway was closed northbound between Chicago and North Avenues.

By 2 p.m., traffic was getting by in one lane.

Strong wind gusts were forecast for Friday in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service warned of northeast winds gusting up to 35 to 40 mph, with the strongest gusts near Lake Michigan.

