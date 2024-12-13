Chicago police said a road rage incident turned violent Friday morning in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, leaving an 11-year-old boy shot.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Western Avenue, when police said two vehicles "were in a minor traffic crash."

"When the driver of one of the involved vehicles attempted to exchange information, the other driver displayed a weapon and began firing at the victim’s vehicle," police said.

The shooting left an 11-year-old boy in the passenger side of the vehicle wounded. He was taken in good condition to an area hospital, with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

"They pulled off maybe five minutes. I heard maybe, like, five or six shots. It was a lot," said resident Rachel Gurneau, who said the shooting happened as her husband was taking their 7-year-old to school.

Part of the incident was captured on security cameras along Western Avenue.

The building's landlord share screenshots of the footage with NBC Chicago. They showed someone getting out of their car at the time of the shooting.

The search for the shooter remained ongoing, police said.