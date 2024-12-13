chicago news

Driver opens fire after Wicker Park crash, wounding 11-year-old inside vehicle

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Western Avenue, when police said two vehicles "were in a minor traffic crash"

By Christian Farr

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police said a road rage incident turned violent Friday morning in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, leaving an 11-year-old boy shot.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Western Avenue, when police said two vehicles "were in a minor traffic crash."

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"When the driver of one of the involved vehicles attempted to exchange information, the other driver displayed a weapon and began firing at the victim’s vehicle," police said.

The shooting left an 11-year-old boy in the passenger side of the vehicle wounded. He was taken in good condition to an area hospital, with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

"They pulled off maybe five minutes. I heard maybe, like, five or six shots. It was a lot," said resident Rachel Gurneau, who said the shooting happened as her husband was taking their 7-year-old to school.

Part of the incident was captured on security cameras along Western Avenue.

Local

Museum of Science and Industry 15 mins ago

More than 100 people sworn in as American citizens at Griffin Museum of Science & Industry

Springfield 2 hours ago

Former deputy accused of killing Springfield woman Sonya Massey denied pretrial release

The building's landlord share screenshots of the footage with NBC Chicago. They showed someone getting out of their car at the time of the shooting.

The search for the shooter remained ongoing, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us