Driver Killed, Woman Critically Hurt in Crash in Chicago's Sauganash Neighborhood

One man was killed and a woman critically injured in a crash in Chicago's Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Peterson, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver of a Hyundai sedan was traveling at a "high rate of speed" westbound on Peterson with a 33-year-old female passenger when the driver lost control and struck a tree, authorities said.

The vehicle came to a stop on a nearby sidewalk.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken by firefighters in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation, police said.