Driver Killed, Passenger Wounded in Shooting Near Malcolm X College

A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side.

The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.

The man, shot in the upper body, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. No details how many times she was struck, or where, was available.

No arrests were reported.

