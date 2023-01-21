Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt After Car Swerves, Hits Pillar, Car in Bucktown

A driver was killed and another was hurt in a car accident Friday night in Bucktown.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was traveling north about 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he swerved to miss a vehicle, then struck a pillar and another car in traffic, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The passenger of his car, a 26-year-old man, was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit was investigating.