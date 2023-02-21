Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-94 Near I-80 Exit

A driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-94 near the I-80 exit on Tuesday night was killed when their vehicle struck a truck tractor head on, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-94 near the ramp to I-80 at approximately 6 p.m. when the vehicle collided head-on with a truck tractor before proceeding to strike another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

The I-94 southbound ramp to I-80 remains closed for the investigation. There is no further information available.