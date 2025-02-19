Driver killed, children suffer life-threatening injuries in suburban crash

A 33-year-old man has died and three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Woodstock Sunday.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in unincorporated Woodstock Sunday.

A Mercedes-Benz vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man, was attempting to pass a vehicle towing a trailer in a no-passing zone on US Route 14 when his vehicle struck a Toyota 4 Runner head-on, according to police.

A Jeep, which was driving behind the Toyota, struck that vehicle while trying to avoid the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials. A 6-year-old boy in that vehicle was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police now believe that the Mercedes was also involved in another crash on US 14 near Kishwaukee Valley Road and then fled that scene prior to the fatal crash.

The driver of the 4 Runner, a 43-year-old Wisconsin man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were airlifted to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

A third passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is still looking into both crashes, according to a press release.