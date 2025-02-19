McHenry County

Driver killed, children suffer life-threatening injuries in suburban crash

One child in the driver's vehicle and two in another vehicle suffered what police called "life-threatening injuries" as a result of the crash

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A 33-year-old man has died and three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Woodstock Sunday.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in unincorporated Woodstock Sunday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A Mercedes-Benz vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man, was attempting to pass a vehicle towing a trailer in a no-passing zone on US Route 14 when his vehicle struck a Toyota 4 Runner head-on, according to police.

A Jeep, which was driving behind the Toyota, struck that vehicle while trying to avoid the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials. A 6-year-old boy in that vehicle was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police now believe that the Mercedes was also involved in another crash on US 14 near Kishwaukee Valley Road and then fled that scene prior to the fatal crash.  

The driver of the 4 Runner, a 43-year-old Wisconsin man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were airlifted to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Local

Retail 3 mins ago

Northbrook Court's Apple Store, one of the mall's few remaining stores, to close

Health & Science 31 mins ago

Trump administration plans big changes to fight bird flu as egg prices rise

A third passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is still looking into both crashes, according to a press release.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

McHenry County
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us