Driver killed after head-on collision with dump truck in Lake Bluff

Lake County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after a man was killed in a collision with a dump truck Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 43 and Muir Avenue in unincorporated Lake Bluff.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., a pickup truck driving southbound on Route 43 drifted over the center line of the roadway, colliding head-on with a truck carrying a loaded trailer, police said.

Both vehicles rolled over due to the violent force of the collision, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old Round Lake Beach resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

