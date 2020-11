A man was injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Lake Shore Drive downtown Chicago, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., the man, who is 34 years old, was driving northbound near East Oak Street when he lost control and struck a wall, causing the vehicle to roll over.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police haven't said what caused the driver to lose control.