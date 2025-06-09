A driver was injured after he struck a concrete barrier on Lower Wacker Drive Monday, with his SUV catching fire after the crash.
According to Chicago police, the 48-year-old was driving in the 200 block of South Lower Wacker Drive at approximately 9:43 a.m. when he drove through a red light.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a concrete barrier. The vehicle then caught fire, according to police.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said.
A citation was issued in the crash, and no further information was immediately available.
