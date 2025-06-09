Chicago Police

Driver injured as SUV hits barrier, catches fire on Lower Wacker Drive

The driver was cited for disregarding a red light

By James Neveau

A Chicago police car is parked near a black SUV that hit a barrier and caught fire on Lower Wacker Drive Monday, June 9.

A driver was injured after he struck a concrete barrier on Lower Wacker Drive Monday, with his SUV catching fire after the crash.

According to Chicago police, the 48-year-old was driving in the 200 block of South Lower Wacker Drive at approximately 9:43 a.m. when he drove through a red light.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a concrete barrier. The vehicle then caught fire, according to police.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said.

A citation was issued in the crash, and no further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us