Driver Injured After Rear-Ending Street Sweeper in Volo

A 59-year-old man was taken to Condell Hospital for treatment

By Sun-Times Media Wire

TRENTON, NJ – JULY 3: A street sweeper cleans the street as residents clean up after the Delaware River overflowed it's banks for the third time in 18 months July 3, 2006 in Trenton, New Jersey. Residents were finally allowed back into their homes five days after torrential rains caused flooding and damages estimated to cost millions.

A 59-year-old man from Silver Lake, Wisconsin is in critical condition after crashing his car Tuesday into the rear of a street sweeper in north suburban Volo.

He was southbound in a Chevrolet Aveo about 2:30 p.m. on Route 12 just south of Brandenburg Road when he crashed into the rear of a running street sweeper “for an unknown reason,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The driver of the Aveo was critically injured and taken to Condell Hospital in Liberyville with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the street sweeper was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

