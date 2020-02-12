Driver Injured After Rear-Ending Street Sweeper in Volo

A 59-year-old man from Silver Lake, Wisconsin is in critical condition after crashing his car Tuesday into the rear of a street sweeper in north suburban Volo.

He was southbound in a Chevrolet Aveo about 2:30 p.m. on Route 12 just south of Brandenburg Road when he crashed into the rear of a running street sweeper “for an unknown reason,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The driver of the Aveo was critically injured and taken to Condell Hospital in Liberyville with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the street sweeper was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.