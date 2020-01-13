Driver in Fatal Des Plaines Crash Charged with DUI and Reckless Homicide

Florida man Eldor Akilov was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed into another car going over 80 mph in Des Plaines last week, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 5 near Elmhurst and Golf Road.

Inside the other car were two others, 46-year-old Alejandro Arzeta and his 13-year-old son. Police say Arzeta was trying to make a right turn when they were struck by Akilov, who was driving northbound on Elmhurst Road at the time.

Arzeta was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His son was also seriously injured in the crash, but police say his condition has since stabilized.

Akilov, 33, also sustained serious injuries as well. County records document that he was still hospitalized when Cook County Circuit Court set his bond at $400,000 on Sunday.

Police say he had a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit at the time of the crash. Akilov has been charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence.

He is expected in court again on Tuesday.

