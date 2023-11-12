Clearing

Driver found dead after crashing into train in Clearing

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A man was found dead after crashing into a train Saturday night in the Clearing neighborhood on the South Side.

The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Cadillac sedan drove up an embankment in the 5900 block of South Natoma at a high rate of speed and crashed into the train, Chicago police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity and cause of death haven’t been released. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Sunday.

No other injuries were reported. The train was stopped at the time of the crash and was being used for maintenance, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Clearing
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us