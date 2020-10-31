Driver Flees Dan Ryan Crash on South Side

A hit-and-run crash was reported Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., a vehicle was southbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 94 at 83rd Street when it struck the back of another vehicle, causing it to overturn, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle that caused the crash veered off the road and struck a utility pole, state police said. The driver fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and all lanes were reopened at 2:30 a.m. after being closed for an investigation, state police said.