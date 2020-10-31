Dan Ryan Expressway

Driver Flees Dan Ryan Crash on South Side

The vehicle that caused the crash veered off the road and struck a utility pole, state police said. The driver fled the scene

By Sun-Times Media

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

A hit-and-run crash was reported Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., a vehicle was southbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 94 at 83rd Street when it struck the back of another vehicle, causing it to overturn, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle that caused the crash veered off the road and struck a utility pole, state police said. The driver fled the scene.

Local

Allen Robinson 22 mins ago

Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play vs. Saints

CTA Red Line 46 mins ago

Men Wanted for Robbery on Red Line

No injuries were reported, and all lanes were reopened at 2:30 a.m. after being closed for an investigation, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan ExpresswayChicagoState Policesouth sideDan Ryan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us