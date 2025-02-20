Driver faces reckless homicide, DUI charges after Metra train hits vehicle

A 19-year-old is facing charges of DUI and reckless homicide after he allegedly attempted to drive around crossing gates before his vehicle was struck by a Metra train last week.

According to Metra police, the crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to an investigation, the crossing gates on the Metra Electric Line South Chicago branch tracks were activated for a northbound train when the driver tried to maneuver around them.

The train slammed into the vehicle at the intersection, with 19-year-old Elissa Hernandez, a passenger in the vehicle, suffering severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Three other individuals, including the driver, were also injured, according to police. No one on the train was hurt.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Moises Perez, is now facing charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death and four counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, according to Metra police.

He was ordered held without bond after a Cook County court appearance, and will next appear in court in early March.