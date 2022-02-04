Driver Escorted Students Off Bus Minutes Before Train Struck: Orland Park Officials

A south suburban school bus driver was hailed for her quick thinking Friday afternoon as she escorted students off a bus stalled on railroad tracks moments before a train struck, authorities said.

A bus operated by American Bus Company was transporting students from Saint Michael Catholic School at approximately 2:40 p.m. when it was struck by a train near 167th and 109th avenues in Orland Park.

According to authorities, the bus stalled on railroad tracks after the driver stopped while approaching the tracks, as required. The driver then escorted the five child passengers to safety moments before a Metra train collided with the vehicle, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

""When everyone does what they are trained to do, no one gets hurt," OFPD Fire Chief Michael Schofield said in a statement. "We are so grateful for that."

Paul Smith, principal of Saint Michael School, also applauded the driver's actions, saying "her quick thinking and training ensured that everyone involved is safe and uninjured."

Inbound and outbound trains on Metra's SouthWest Service from Chicago to Manhattan were halted as a result of the collision.

Service had yet to resume as of 3:56 p.m., according to a tweet from Metra.

An investigation into the incident is underway.