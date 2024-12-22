A driver sustained non-life threatening injuries when a semi drove off an overpass along Interstate 55 and landed on the train tracks below on Sunday morning in southwest suburban Plainfield, authorities said.

At around 9:59 a.m., the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to the area of I-55 and U.S. Route 30, where a semi had driven off the interstate, according to a Facebook post from the fire district. A semi carrying chicken broth and disinfectant wipes was involved in a crash with another vehicle on I-55 and rolled onto the train tracks below the interstate, the post stated.

The driver was outside the vehicle upon authorities' arrival and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment by paramedics.

A small diesel spill was contained by firefighters at the scene.

A portion of I-55 was shut down while crews worked to remove debris. Train traffic was expected to remain shut down for "an extended period of time" until the semi was removed from the tracks, fire officials said.