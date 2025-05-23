A driver managed to escape from a crash that saw a vehicle fall off a Chicago expressway ramp, flip over and catch fire early Friday.

According to state police, a vehicle was involved in a "single-unit traffic crash" around 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 55's southbound ramp to Pulaski Road.

Police said the car was driving at the location when it "for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck the guardrail, overturned and caught fire."

State police said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The fire was later extinguished and police were investigating.