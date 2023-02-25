Driver Dies When SUV Crashes Into IDOT Plow Truck in Mount Prospect

Police in Mount Prospect say a woman died early Saturday morning when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a plow truck.

At around 5:45 a.m., officers with the Mount Prospect Police Department were called to the collision on Algonquin Road west of Busse Road, police said in a news release. According to authorities, a Ford Edge struck the rear of a plow, which was operated by the Illinois Department of Transportation, along Algonquin Road. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, Abigail Davis, 20, of Mount Prospect, died at the scene.

The plow truck driver wasn't injured, but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation by medical staff. The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Team and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 847-818-5301.