A motorist died after their vehicle collided with a semitrailer Monday morning on Route 59 in west suburban Naperville.

Police closed all lanes of Route 59 between 103rd and 119th for an investigation of the crash, Naperville police said on social media.

There is a serious traffic crash at Route 59 and 103rd. The intersection is currently closed in all directions and northbound Route 59 is shut down from 119th to 103rd. Please avoid the area while we investigate the crash. — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) March 1, 2021

The crash involved a car and a semi, according to Naperville police spokesman Michaus Williams. The driver of the car was pronounced dead, he said.

Additional details were not immediately released.