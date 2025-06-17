A driver has died after he crashed into a support beam during a police pursuit Monday night in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, officers in Munster pulled over a driver at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During the stop, it was revealed the driver didn’t have a valid license and had an active arrest warrant in Texas. When officers asked the driver to exit the vehicle, he instead sped off in an SUV, leading to a police chase on Interstate 80/94.

While driving westbound on the highway, the driver attempted to exit the interstate onto Cline Avenue but was unable to make a curb on the ramp, slamming into a support beam.

The SUV caught fire, and the driver was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police have launched an investigation into the crash, and no further details were immediately available.