Driver dies following 3-vehicle crash in Libertyville

One person involved in a three-vehicle crash in north suburban Libertyville died from injuries they sustained, police said Saturday.

Police were called to the crash, which involved an SUV, van and box truck, at around 11:46 a.m. Friday in the area of West Winchester and North Butterfield roads. The driver of the van was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Their identity was being withheld as of Saturday afternoon pending notification of family. The crash remained under investigation by Libertyville police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office.