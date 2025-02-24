Kankakee County

Driver dies after vehicle strikes tree in Kankakee County, child injured

The driver was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A driver died and a child was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday evening in Bradley, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 5:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West Goodwin Street near Center Avenue, according to the Bradley Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had crashed head-on into a tree.

The driver and a child passenger were initially taken to a local hospital, police said. The driver was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

The child was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were in stable condition as of Sunday.

The victims' names were being withheld while authorities worked to notify family members.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

