A man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree in the West Roseland neighborhood Sunday morning.
According to police, the 69-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 11100 block of South Halsted at approximately 12:17 a.m. when he struck a median.
The force of the impact sent his vehicle airborne and into a tree, according to Chicago police.
The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time after the collision.
No further details were available in the crash, and an investigation remains underway.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.