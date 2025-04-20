A man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree in the West Roseland neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the 69-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 11100 block of South Halsted at approximately 12:17 a.m. when he struck a median.

The force of the impact sent his vehicle airborne and into a tree, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time after the collision.

No further details were available in the crash, and an investigation remains underway.