Speeding Driver Dies After Crashing Into Pole in Archer Heights, Police Say

A speeding driver died Wednesday evening after jumping a curb and slamming into a light pole in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The 39-year-old was westbound in a Pontiac in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue when he swerved and struck an oncoming BMW turning left onto Kolin Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He lost control, went over a curb and hit a pole at 7:15 p.m., police said. He was trapped in his car and later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name or autopsy results.

The driver of the BMW, an 18-year-old man, refused medical attention, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.