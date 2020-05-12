Driver Dead After Car Slams Into Light Pole, Building on NW Side

Chicago police say a 48-year-old man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a light pole and a building on the city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of a crash in the 3000 block of West Irving Park Road just after 7 p.m. when they discovered a vehicle that had been involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Authorities believe the vehicle crashed into a light pole, then skidded into a nearby commercial building.

A 48-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The department’s Major Accidents division is investigating the crash.