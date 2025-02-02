A plane's wing struck an aircraft tug Saturday evening at O'Hare International Airport, critically injuring the vehicle's driver, authorities said.

At around 6:58 p.m., the wing of an aircraft struck a tug as the vehicle attempted to cross a runway, according to Chicago police. The airport vehicle flipped over, pinning the driver beneath it. The driver, a 64-year-old man, was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim sustained head and lower body injuries and was reported to be stabilized at the hospital.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said a tug vehicle "made contact" with Air Wisconsin Flight 6181. The flight, which was operated by Air Wisconsin for American Airlines, originated in Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

No one onboard the aircraft was injured, police stated.

Area Five detectives were investigating.