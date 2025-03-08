Gurnee

Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in suburban Gurnee

It is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway, officials said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tree in suburban Gurnee.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old man was driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan on Stearns School Road just after 2 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

There was heavy damage observed by police on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and when they arrived to the scene they had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, according to officials.

It is believed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash remains underway, and no further details were immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gurnee
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us