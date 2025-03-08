Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in suburban Gurnee

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tree in suburban Gurnee.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old man was driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan on Stearns School Road just after 2 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

There was heavy damage observed by police on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and when they arrived to the scene they had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, according to officials.

It is believed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash remains underway, and no further details were immediately available.