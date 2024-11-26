Driver crashes into building after being shot in head in Gage Park

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while driving in the city's Gage Park neighborhood, leading him to crash into a building, Chicago police said.

About 5:19 a.m. Tuesday, a 57-year-old male was driving southbound in the 3100 block of W. 59th St. when an unknown silver or gold sedan pulled up alongside him and opened fire, police said.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police said, and then crashed into a building. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A passenger, a 24-year-old male, was not struck by transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said. He was last listed in good condition.

According to police, the unknown vehicle fled the scene. No one was in custody.

As of 7:30 a.m., police remained on the scene collecting evidence, with yellow police tape surrounding the area. Photos and video showed a car crashed into the window of a brick building, with smoke rising.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.