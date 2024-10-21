Driver cited after woman struck and killed by vehicle in Hegewisch

A driver was cited by Chicago police on Sunday afternoon after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported at around 3:46 p.m. in the 13500 block of South Avenue O. A 23-year-old man driving a vehicle struck a 65-year-old woman who was attempting to cross the street, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was given a citation for distracted driving.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit was leading the investigation.