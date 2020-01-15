Norwood Park

Driver Cited After Fatally Hitting Man in Norwood Park

The man was walking east in the 6100 block of West Devon Avenue when a westbound vehicle struck him

Police said a woman has been issued citations after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side around 7:45 p.m.

The man, who was between 35 and 45 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday found that he died of multiple injuries caused by a vehicle striking a pedestrian and his death was ruled an accident, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released.

The 36-year-old woman driver was cited for failure to display or carry a driver’s license, failure to reduce speed and not exercising due care, police said.

Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.

Chicago Sun-Times / NBC Chicago

