Driver charged with DUI after striking car, Illinois State Police SUV on I-57

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated driving under the influence after striking a car and an Illinois State Police SUV along Interstate 57 on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

Ricky D. Jordon, 56, of Chicago, was arrested for aggravated DUI - no valid driver's license, according to the Illinois State Police. An additional charged of an aggravated Scott's Law violation, a Class 4 felony, was pending Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 135th Street. An ISP trooper was outside of their patrol SUV, standing next to a vehicle they had pulled over, when Jordon sideswiped the patrol SUV's mirror before striking the rear of the second vehicle.

Jordon, who was driving a Hyundai SUV, then struck the trooper, pushing their body backward into a ditch, state police said. The trooper, who hasn't been identified, sustained serious injuries.

The crash marks the 24th collision related to Illinois' Move Over Law this year. Also known as Scott's Law, it requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated -- when safe to do so. Violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense.