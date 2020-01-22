Driver Charged With Aggravated DUI in Fatal Beach Park Crash: Sheriff’s Office

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Juan C. Aguiar, 37, of Waukegan with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs (cocaine) and aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

On May 12, 2019, around 2:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of Green Bay Rd. and Kenosha Rd. in Beach Park for a traffic crash.

Sheriff's Deputies found a heavily damaged red 2014 Nissan Altima had struck the Benton Township Assessor's Office building at 40020 N. Green Bay Rd.

Preliminary investigation showed that the driver was traveling southwest on Kenosha Rd. As he approached Green Bay Road, he blew the stop sign, struck an embankment and then hit the building.

Aguiar was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. A 23 year-old front-seat passenger was transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oscar Ambriz, 23, of Round Lake Beach was riding in the backseat of the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, a Judge approved and signed an arrest warrant, setting bond at $750,000.00 according to the Sheriff's Department.

Aguiar was arrested without incident at his residence Tuesday night. He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.