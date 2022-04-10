Driver at-Large After Striking 3 People While Fleeing Near North Traffic Stop

A suspect remains at-large after striking a Chicago police officer, 7-year-old girl and at least one other victim after fleeing a traffic stop on the city's Near North Side Saturday night.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:07 p.m. when a Chicago police sergeant conducted a traffic stop near Grand Avenue and State Street and asked the driver of a red Honda to exit the vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver refused and drove off, at which point he struck the sergeant and swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street, authorities said.

The Chicago police officer was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with fair-to-serious injuries, authorities said. The girl also sustained fair-to-serious injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair-to-serious condition.

“It’s more than terrible. It’s right here in downtown, everyone is enjoying themselves, and you see it and hear it," one eyewitness told NBC 5.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Chicago police.