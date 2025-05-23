Lake County

Driver arrested in Indiana after thousands of fentanyl pills found in vehicle

According to police, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department seized thousands of pills.

By Grace Erwin

A Kentucky man was arrested while driving in Indiana after police found 8,000 to 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills in his vehicle, officials said.

According to police, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department seized the thousands of pills after discovering them during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the driver, identified later as 33-year-old Nigel Beach, heading south near Lowell for windshield obstruction and a moving violation.

Police said while Beach was retrieving vehicle documents during the stop, officers observed suspected marijuana in the car and later found several plastic bags filled with suspected fentanyl pills on the floor.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized the pills, according to police.

Officials said Beach was taken into custody and is held at Jasper County Jail, and criminal charges are pending.

This article tagged under:

Lake County
