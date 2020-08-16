Illinois State Police

Driver Arrested after Crash with IDOT Truck Blocking Dan Ryan Exit Ramp

The driver was arrested and taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said

By Sun-Times Media

Dan Ryan Crash Ambulance File Photo

A driver was taken into custody after crashing into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was blocking a Dan Ryan Expressway exit ramp Sunday on the Near West Side.

A vehicle hit the IDOT truck shortly before 2 a.m. on the I-94 offramp near Roosevelt Road and Desplaines Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was arrested and taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. No other injuries were reported.

Local

Dan Ryan Expressway 49 mins ago

4 Hurt in Dan Ryan Crash

dunning 2 hours ago

2 Shot Outside Dunning Party

The IDOT truck was blocking the exit ramp as part of ongoing nightly closures blocking access to the downtown area after widespread looting Aug. 10 in the wake of a police shooting the day before. City officials said the downtown restrictions will remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

State police said the crash remains under investigation and it was not immediately clear whether the driver hit the barricade intentionally.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Illinois State PoliceState PoliceDan RyanIDOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us