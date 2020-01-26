Driver Arrested After Crash That Injured 2 Chicago Police Officers

Chicago Police said they arrested a 60-year-old woman in the aftermath of a crash that sent two officers to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened around 11:47 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Pulaski Rd. in Garfield Park.

Officers were headed southbound on Pulaski — en route to a call of a car fire — when the woman turned left from Erie St., striking the marked squad car they were traveling in, according to police.

The two male officers were taken to an area hospital in "good condition with non-life threatening injuries," police said.

The crash is alcohol related, according to police.