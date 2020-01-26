Police-involved crash

Driver Arrested After Crash That Injured 2 Chicago Police Officers

The two male officers were taken to an area hospital in "good condition with non-life threatening injuries," police said

By Dylan Van Sickle

Chicago Police said they arrested a 60-year-old woman in the aftermath of a crash that sent two officers to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened around 11:47 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Pulaski Rd. in Garfield Park.

Officers were headed southbound on Pulaski — en route to a call of a car fire — when the woman turned left from Erie St., striking the marked squad car they were traveling in, according to police.

The crash is alcohol related, according to police.

