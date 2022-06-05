Driver Arrested After 4-Vehicle Crash Injuries 5 Children, CPD Officer

A driver was taken into custody by Chicago police after disregarding a traffic light and causing a chain-reaction crash the left at least six people injured Sunday in Chicago's Back of the Yards community, police said.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Halsted, a 29-year-old man driving a white SUV was traveling northbound on Halsted at a high rate of speed when he disregarded a traffic light and struck the driver's side of a minivan, according to Chicago police. The minivan came to rest after striking a nearby pole, police stated. The SUV then struck a sedan that was stopped at a nearby traffic light, and that collision caused the sedan to hit a fourth vehicle, a marked Chicago police squad car.

One police officer sustained an arm injury and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, officials said. Five children - three boys and two girls - in the minivan were all transported to Comer Children's Hospital for minor injuries and also listed in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody following the incident.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation by Area One detectives.