Got a Target return to make? You can now do it without leaving your car.

Drive-up Target returns are now available at stores across Chicago, a release from the company says. By June, the offering will be available in Target's nearly 2,000 stores across the country.

Currently, drive-up returns are available in Illinois, as well as 20 other states.

“Our journey to expand our fulfillment options starts with making it easier for our guests to shop with us,” Mark Schindele, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re launching Drive Up Returns. Allowing our guests to process a return from the comfort of their car underscores our commitment to helping our guests shop — and return — however they choose.”

Shoppers will be allowed to return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase from their car, for free. The time frame rises to up to a year for Target-owned brands, however.

How it Works

Drive-up returns will be only available for purchases made through Target.com accounts.

According to the company, shoppers can "initiate a return" through the Target app, and will then follow the "normal Drive Up" process. That means drivers will wait in their car and a team member will come pick up their item and complete the return at the car window.

Other Target Changes

The change is one of many the Minnesota-based company is planning.

Last November, Target said it was slashing expenses with a goal of saving $2 billion to $3 billion over the next three years. At that time, it said shoppers were waiting to buy on sale, purchasing smaller packages and trading down to store brands instead of national labels, which tend to be more expensive.

But even as Target projects lower sales, the retailer is pushing ahead to accelerate its e-commerce strategy. It announced last week that it will spend $100 million to develop a larger network of package sorting centers that cut the cost of delivering online orders while increasing the speed of delivery.

Target also plans to open about 20 new stores in addition to renovating 175 of them.

Target also aims to launch or expand more than 10 owned brands. In addition, the retailer will appeal to price sensitive shoppers with more items starting at $3, $5, $10 and $15.