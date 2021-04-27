Drive-Thru Dinosaur Safari Experience Comes to Chicago Area This May

Looking for the latest drive-thru experience during the COVID pandemic? The new Dino Safari comes to suburban Aurora this May.

Starting May 7, Fox Valley Mall will be transformed into Pangea National Park, featuring more than 40 life-size dinosaurs, according to a release.

From the Triceratops to the T. Rex, Dino Safari takes guests through a journey, learning about how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they lived and what their lives looked like.

"Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life!" the release said.

The drive-thru safari offers an audio guide in both English and Spanish that plays over the car's audio system. Guests will be provided a free "survival pack," which includes a scavenger hunt, coloring activity and other surprises, according to Imagine Exhibitions.

The company recommends reserving tickets in advance, which begin at $49.95 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dino Safari runs May 7 through May 23, the release said.