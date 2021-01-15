Lake County

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Open Monday at Lake County Fairgrounds

Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register online to be notified when it's their turn to be vaccinated

Appointment-only drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations will begin Monday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in north suburban Grayslake, county officials said.

Under Phase 1A of Illinois' vaccination plan, doses are currently only available to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B, which will center on residents aged 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," is slated to begin Jan. 25., Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

In order to receive the vaccine, which will be administered by the Lake County Health Department, an individual must register on the AllVax Portal and have a confirmed appointment, according to a news release.

When the Health Department receives a shipment of vaccine doses, officials said, a number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine are notified to schedule an appointment. 

Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register on the portal to be notified when it's their turn to be vaccinated.

