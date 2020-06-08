Drive-In Theater Experience Coming to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium

For families looking for a good time at the movies in the coming weeks, a new company will be bringing a drive-in theater experience to a local sports stadium this weekend.

The company, Chicago Drive-In Theaters, will launch Thursday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The stadium, home of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, has been dormant since the pandemic began, but it will light up thanks to the silver screen on Thursday night.

The company’s upcoming schedule is chock full of classic movies in the coming weeks. On Thursday, “The Goonies” will begin at 8:30 p.m., and on Friday a double-feature of classic films will be on deck, as “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Trading Places” are on the menu for movie-goers.

“Spiderman: Far From Home,” “The Blues Brothers,” and “The Sandlot” will be shown over the weekend, according to the website.

Tickets start at $30 per car, and preferred parking is available for $50, according to the company.

There are several rules that the company has implemented due to coronavirus:

-Social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained. Face coverings are required if you are within six feet of another patron.

-Grilling is not allowed.

-Headlights and other exterior lights must be off during the movie.

-Take home trash when you leave the premises.

For more information, and to stay up to date on when more movies will be announced, visit the company’s website.