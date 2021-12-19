Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire Into Gold Coast Bar, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported early Sunday when a drive-by shooter fired into a bar in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Chicago's Near North Side, police said.

An unidentified person was traveling in a gray Mercedes SUV at approximately 3:02 a.m. when they opened fire on a bar located in the 10-100 block of West Division while driving past, Chicago police stated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Multiple shots traveled through a window and struck a TV inside the business, according to authorities.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon as police continued to investigate.